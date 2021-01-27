The Cable Rod and Gun Club will hold its annual ice fishing contest Sunday, Feb. 6, on Lake Namakagon.
Anglers can register from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakewoods Resort and will fish the Namakagon Chain of Lakes. Anglers can start fishing at 12 a.m. that day. The $10 entry fee includes one entry for the cash raffle.
There will be cash prizes for the longest walleye, northern, perch, bluegill and crappie, with weight breaking any ties. There will be a separate category for youth fishers.
Tickets are available in person locally at the American Legion Hall, Ammo’s Evergreen Tavern, Lakewoods Resort, Loon Saloon, Pla-Mor on Namakagon, Pioneer Bar and The Cable Cafe.
Tire Pros & Wheel Experts locations at Hudson and Stillwater, Minnesota, also have tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.