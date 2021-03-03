Professional career coach Anne Spieker has announced the release of her first book, “Hologram of the Soul: Wisdom for Personal Happiness,” which she will discuss up in Cable later this month.
Spieker is a published columnist, past syndicated talk show host, professional inspirational speaker and master certified coach in life, professionals, confidence and small groups.
Her first book emphasizes many of the lessons Spieker shares with those she helps through coaching, so readers can learn to identify who they are and what brings them happiness.
She will hold two book signing events in Cable, one on Thursday, March 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Redbery Books, and another at Lakewoods Resort the same day from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
People can have their books signed, ask questions about Spieker’s work and listen to a presentation.
There is a fee for the evening seminar, and refreshments will be served at Lakewoods.
Spieker wrote “Hologram of the Soul” to encourage people to ask questions whether they are happy and if not, why not.
“The journey to personal happiness is a road lined with questions, issues, concerns, fears, smiles, tears and hours of introspection,” Spieker said. “This book is my way of helping people who have neglected themselves and struggle to find and bring forth the real person inside.”
Her books talks about rewiring negative thoughts and self-criticism absorbed from the ages of 0-18.
People can sign up by March 15 to attend the seminars by visiting Spieker’s website www.acutecoaching.com.
