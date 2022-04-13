The first of two scheduled debates for candidates running to be the Sawyer County Sheriff will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday April 20 at 6585 Grove Street, Winter School in the Village of Winter.

The three sheriff candidates include incumbent Sheriff Doug Mrotek and challengers Sawyer County Sheriff Detective Jay Poplin and District 10 County Supervisor Charles Van Etten.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments