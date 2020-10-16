First Lutheran Church in Hayward will host its 25th annual Scandinavian dinner this fall, but with a few changes.
The dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. It will not be a sit-down dinner, but take-out only, and the menu will not include lutefisk. However, other traditional Scandinavian specialties will be served.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased starting Oct. 19.
There also will be an indoor bake sale from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6, which is open to everyone. Those who purchase meal tickets in advance also can pre-buy bake sale goods, which will be delivered to them curbside on Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.