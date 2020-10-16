First Lutheran Church in Hayward will host its 25th annual Scandinavian dinner this fall, but with a few changes.

The dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. It will not be a sit-down dinner, but take-out only, and the menu will not include lutefisk. However, other traditional Scandinavian specialties will be served.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased starting Oct. 19.

There also will be an indoor bake sale from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6, which is open to everyone. Those who purchase meal tickets in advance also can pre-buy bake sale goods, which will be delivered to them curbside on Nov. 6.

