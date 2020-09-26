House fire on Water Tower Lane

LCO and Bass Lake firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house on Water Tower Lane Saturday, Sept. 26.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Lac Courte Oreilles and Bass Lake fire departments responded to a structure fire at 13002W Water Tower Lane at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Smoke was coming out of the windows in the one-story house.

A neighbor said apparently no one was home at the time of the fire. The house resident is listed as Victor Crone. Sawyer County EMS, sheriff’s deputies and LCO police also responded to the scene.

