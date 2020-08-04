The Stone Lake Fire Department was paged out to extinguish an RV camper-trailer fire in the parking lot of DJ’s Mart (formerly G-2) on Hwy. 27 north of the junction of Hwy. 70 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
Fire chief Jim Rhea said the couple in the RV had dropped off their granddaughter at the station. When the driver tried to start the 20-foot vehicle, it wouldn’t start but caught fire.
“Everybody’s fine; they didn’t get hurt,” Rhea added. The fire destroyed the vehicle and melted some siding on the convenience store.
Firefighters spent 1 1/2 hours at the scene.
The RV’s owner was Brent Niccum from Stone Lake.
