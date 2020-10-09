Local firefighters responded to two fires Oct. 8-9 which destroyed a garage and house at 13512W Hwy. B, approximately three-fourths mile east of the Sevenwinds Casino, across the highway from the casino ball fields.
The home owner is listed as Jeffrey Crone. Reportedly no one was injured during the fires.
The first fire was reported around 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. A detached garage near the residence was on fire. The fire spread to one side of the single-story residence. The garage was destroyed and one end of the house was heavily damaged.
Responding to the site to extinguish the Oct. 8 fire were the Town of Hayward Fire Department with mutual aid from the Town of Bass Lake and tender support from the Town of Round Lake. Also responding were LCO tribal police, Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies, and a Sawyer County ambulance and paramedic for stand-by.
The second fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Flames and smoke were coming from the house. A passerby reported seeing no one inside the house.
Responding to the scene on Oct. 9 were firefighters from the Town of Hayward, Town of Bass Lake and Hayward DNR, along with LCO tribal police, LCO Conservation wardens and Sawyer County sheriff's deputies.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.
