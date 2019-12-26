A structure fire reported early Monday, Dec. 23, destroyed the unoccupied Joshua Zopp residence at N9519 Zopp Road, off Brickman Lake Road in the Town of Bass Lake, Washburn County.
The Town and City of Hayward Fire Departments were paged out at 6:10 a.m. Mutual aid was requested immediately from the Town of Bass Lake and Stone Lake fire departments.
Town of Hayward Fire Chief Don Hamblin said that upon fire units’ arrival, they found the structure of the home was completely burned down to the foundation. The remainder of the fire was extinguished with approximately 4,000 gallons of water.
The fire was reported by the homeowner’s father, who had been In the yard shortly before 6:30 a.m. to feed some pigs in a nearby barn. He indicated that his son Josh returned home from working in South Dakota every few weeks, but was not home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, Hamblin added.
