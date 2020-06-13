A garage owned by Don Fogal was destroyed by fire on Town Hall Road across from the Spider Lake Fire Station at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Fogal was not home at the time that flames were spotted by a passerby. Explosions were heard from the fire. The Town of Spider Lake and Town of Round Lake fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
The stand-alone garage was surrounded by tall pine trees. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the house about 50 feet away.
Fogal, who works for the Town of Spider Lake as road superintendent, said the fire destroyed “everything I own—my boat, my four-wheeler, my riding lawn mower, my snow blower, tools, all kinds of stuff that a man collects over a 50-year lifetime. It was a total loss, burned to the ground.”
Fogal said he had insurance.
Spider Lake Fire Chief Lee Nelson said it appears the fire started from a grill.
Fogal said the grill was eight feet from the garage. “We’ve used that grill in the same fashion many times and never had any problems with it,” he said.
Fogal said the fire burned trees as well as a garden which was directly behind the garage. The fire spread to the mulch and tomato, pepper and squash plants.
Although they are only about 100 yards from the Spider Lake fire station, the residence and garage are located in the Town of Round Lake, Town Hall Road is the dividing line between the two towns.
