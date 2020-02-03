A structure fire at the Anderson, Hager and Moe CPA building at Windmill Square on Hwy. 27 in Hayward Saturday, Feb. 1, caused a small amount of damage to the building.
Two staff members were in the building at the time the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Approximately 12 firefighters with trucks from the City and Town of Hayward responded to the page and were on scene for more than an hour.
City of Hayward Fire Chief Mike Herrmann said “There was minimal damage. The fire was in an exterior wall at the floor line between the first and second floors, next to their heating equipment. The cause is undetermined.
“They (staff) had shut the power off until we got electricity to come back to check everything out,” Herrmann added. “There was a little bit of water damage because the water we sprayed from the outside of the building got in a furnace intake and came out the ceiling tiles.”
“Thank goodness there were people in the building at the time (fire was detected), or we would have had a major structure fire,” Herrmann added.
The fire filled the upstairs area with smoke, which the fire departments ventilated and cleared out.
In a Facebook post, Anderson, Hager and Moe thanked “the Hayward fire and police department for their excellent response time and professionalism. The fire was very contained.”
They added that the company was up and running Monday Feb. 3 to start another tax season. “All files and computers were not damaged.”
