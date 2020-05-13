A fire reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, consumed a building and log piles at the Allen Amundson sawmill at 41490 Frels Road, approximately four miles east of Cable off County Road M.
Town of Cable Fire Chief Kevin McKinney said the fire ignited in a building with a wood boiler and spread to multiple piles of sawn logs and logs waiting to be sawed. The fire also burned about 1.5 acres of wild land, he said.
Crews from Cable, Namakagon and Drummond fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Great Divide Ambulance, Bayfield County sheriff’s deputies and Wisconsin DNR.
“We were able to extinguish the piles and prevent the fire from spreading to the sawmill, which was filled with a bunch of sawn logs, which would not have been a good situation,” McKinney said.
“The wood boiler was not being used at the time, but the building was completely destroyed, so we were not able to determine the cause, ”McKinney added.
Fire crews were on scene for about three hours.
Smoke from the fire was visible on the northeast side of Teal Lake in Sawyer County. Town of Spider Lake and Town of Round Lake firefighters were dispatched to look for the fire, which was determined to be in Bayfield County.
