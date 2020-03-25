Stating that “The situation regarding COVID-19 or coronavirus is an unprecedented situation that has us all considering the upcoming event,” Fishing Has No Boundaries(FHNB) board and staff announced Tuesday, March v24, that they are canceling the Hayward area event for anglers with disabilities which was scheduled on the Chippewa Flowage May 15-16.
“It is with great consideration and out of an abundance of awareness of potential risks to health and safety that Fishing Has No Boundaries has cancelled our 33rd annual event,” Hayward Chapter Chairwoman Heidi Overman announced.
”Those who have registered for the event can keep their event fee for the 2021 event. Those who would prefer a refund should contact the office and they will process your request,” Overman said.
“We appreciate your continued support of FHNB - Hayward Chapter and look forward to future events. This course of action is about preparedness, not panic, and we appreciate your understanding.”
