More than 1,000 cyclists riding wide-tire bicycles are slated to race on the Birkebeiner Trail Saturday, March 7, in the eighth annual Fat Bike Birkie.
Hosted by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) and presented by Freewheel Bike, the Fat Bike Birkie is the premier on-snow bike event in North America.
Riders will depart at 9 a.m. from the Birkebeiner Trailhead in the Town of Cable in the 47-kilometer Big Fat, at 9:15 a.m. in the 21-kilometer Half Fat, or at 9:30 a.m. in the 10-kilometer Fun Fat Tour. They also will finish at the Birkie trailhead.
The course opens for pre-riding on Friday with the vendor expo, bib pick-up and bike demos from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Race Day bib pick-up will be available on Saturday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Saturday is race day, followed by the post-race party in the Great Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spectators and families also can purchase meal tickets.
The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) will host an After Party at the Sawmill Saloon in Seeley from 4 to 8 p.m.
There are no restrictions on tire size in the Fat Bike Birkie, but riders are advised to use tires at least 3.5 inches wide.
Race course
The Big Fat 47K course will go out on the Birkie Classic Trail beyond the power lines and will return on the Birkie Skate Trail to the power lines, where it will transition to the Birkie Classic Trail for the finish.
The Half Fat 21K course will begin on the Birkie Classic Trail beyond the power lines and continue to Timber Trail, where it will enter the 21K-only course.
The Fun Fat 10K Tour will begin on a mix of Birkie Classic Trail, smaller ski trails, and the 21K course before finishing the same way as the Big Fat 47K and Half Fat 21K races.
The awards program will begin at 11:30 a.m. for the overall Big Fat 47K, Half Fat 21K winners and Half Fat 21K age group winners, and at 12:30 p.m. for the Big Fat 47K age group winners.
Fat Bike Birkie trophies will be presented to the first three male and female finishers of both races.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the first three men and women in the “Big Fat” —$500, $250 and $100. Winners must be present at the award ceremony to receive the cash awards.
Age class awards will be given to the first-, second- and third-place riders, male and female, in each age class for the Fat Bike Races.
After party
The Fat Bike After Party from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Sawmill Saloon is CAMBA’s major winter biking fund raising event. All proceeds will go back into maintaining and supporting more than 50 miles of groomed winter bike trails. Not only can participants support CAMBA, but they could take home a new bike.
CAMBA officials noted their paid staff and volunteers put in a Herculean effort each week and after every snowstorm to groom approximately 50 miles of superb singletrack trails.
Grooming 50 miles of trails requires multiple snow machines and drag implements, more than 600 hours of paid and volunteer time, more than $1,000 in fuel costs and more than $500 per year in signage costs.
In total, CAMBA has an investment of more than $30,000 for winter grooming. Seasonal grooming costs for payroll, contracted grooming and maintenance amount to more than $15,000.
