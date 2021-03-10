Hundreds of cyclists riding mountain bikes or fat-tire bikes will roll on the snow-covered Birkebeiner Trail out of the start area trailhead in the Town of Cable Saturday, March 13, for the ninth annual Fat Bike Birkie presented by FreeWheel Bike and the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.
The Fat Bike Birkie is the premier on-snow bike event in North America.
Cyclists will ride out-and-back courses of 47 kilometers (Big Fat), 21K (Half Fat) or 10K (Fun Fat).
Start times will begin at 8 a.m. for the Big Fat, 9 a.m. for the Half Fat and 10 a.m. for the Fun Fat. The start gates will have 50 riders apiece and will start five minutes apart.
As in previous races this winter on the Birkebeiner Trails, safety protocols and precautions will be implemented, including drive-up pickup of materials, no indoor spaces or gathering areas, smaller start groups separated by time, no aid stations (riders carry their refreshments on course), masks required in start and finish areas and no spectators.
There will be plenty of space to spread out on the trail. Grab-and-go meals and Earth Rider beer will be available.
The courses
The Big Fat 47K course will go out on the Birkie Classic Trail beyond the power lines and will return on the Birkie Skate Trail to the power lines, where it will transition to the Birkie Classic Trail for the finish.
The Half Fat 21K course will begin on the Birkie Classic Trail beyond the power lines and will continue to Timber Trail, where it will enter the 21K-only course.
The Fun Fat 10K Tour will begin on a mix of Birkie Classic Trail, smaller ski trails and the 21K course before finishing the same way as the Big Fat 47K and Half Fat 21K races.
