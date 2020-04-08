Northwest Connection Family Resources understands the challenges that families in Sawyer County are facing due to COVID-19. They have a Community Response Program available to families who have children under age 18 in their home.
The voluntary program assists families in making formal and informal connections within the community to help ease the stressors of daily life now and beyond the current crisis. The program is offered free of charge and is designed to meet each family’s individual needs.
Individuals who know of a family that would benefit from having some extra support can give them the contact information: Northwest Connection Family Resources, call 1-800-733-KIDS or 715-634-2299.
