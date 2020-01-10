Sawyer County Relay for Life, the Hayward and Chequamegon Lions Clubs and First Lutheran Church are partnering to hold a family fun ski and snowshoe evening from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Highway 00 Birkebeiner Trailhead.
Luminaries for dedication and to light the trails are on sale for $10 per luminary. Bratwurst and hot cocoa will be served around a winter bonfire.
Luminary registrations are available on the First Lutheran Church website, www.firstlutheranhaywardwi.org. Drop off a $10 donation per luminary or mail to Night Ski & Snowshoe, 14451W Court Oreilles Lake Drive, Hayward, Wi 54843.
Registration also will be available the day of the event at the OO trailhead.
