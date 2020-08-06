The Sawyer County COVID-19 screening hotline provides screening to individuals in order to determine who may be appropriate for COVID-19 testing.
Hotline number and hours:
Call (715) 934-4518
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to- 3 p.m.
When calling the screening hotline you will be asked about symptoms and possible exposure to people with confirmed COVID-19.
Who qualifies for testing?
Individuals with the following symptoms qualify for testing:
• New or worsening cough
• Fever
• Sore throat
• Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
• Nasal congestion (not related to allergies)
• New or worsening shortness of breath
• Muscle aches/myalgia
• Headache
• Change in taste or smell
Those who have had a possible exposure to someone confirmed with COVID-19 may qualify for testing if:
• It has been 48 hours since possible contact with a confirmed person.
• You had direct contact with a confirmed person (ex. hug, kiss, hand shake).
• You have been within 6 feet of a confirmed person for more than 15 minutes.
• You had contact with the respiratory secretions a confirmed person (for example, coughed or sneezed on, contact with dirty tissues, sharing a drinking glass, shared food or towels).
• You stayed overnight for at least one night in the household of a confirmed person.
• You have been advised to quarantine.
Important note: The screening process does not replace the need for people to call their clinic, use the triage options through their insurance company or go to the emergency room if immediate medical attention is necessary.
All testing is curbside
For those who qualify for testing, an appointment will be scheduled and instructions will be provided. Lac Courte Oreilles tribal members and tribal employees will be scheduled for testing at the LCO Health Center. All other Sawyer County residents will be scheduled at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. The testing at both locations will take place curbside and patients will remain in their cars. Directional signage will direct them to the location.
Appointments are required for curbside testing. All patients must complete the phone screening process by calling the hotline or calling their provider. Those who qualify for testing will be given an appointment and instructions will be provided. Walk-ins are not allowed.
Hayward Area Memorial Hospital testing times are 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. LCO Testing Times are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
At present, those without symptoms or those have not had risk of exposure cannot be tested. All asymptomatic patients, patients requiring testing for travel and pre-operative patients must have a written order from their provider to be scheduled for and receive testing.
Screening and testing services are only to be used for the possibility of COVID-19. Those who have other health concerns or feel that symptoms have increased should contact a primary care provider’s clinic. Those who you do not have a primary care provider can still contact a local clinic or elect to be seen in the Urgent Care at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
The following clinics provide after-hours phone triage services: Essentia Health, (715) 634-5505; NorthLakes Community Clinic, (715) 634-2541; LCO Clinic, (715) 638-5100. Those who feel like they are experiencing a medical emergency should call 911.
Test results
COVID-19 test results are being processed in number of different ways. Those who have a primary care provider with Essentia Health, NorthLakes Clinic or LCO Clinic will receive a call from their provider with the results.
Those scheduled through the Sawyer County screening hotline who you do not have a primary care provider, will be contacted with results by a provider from Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Those with pre-procedural or pre-operation results will be notified by the department or facility where the procedure is being performed.
After the test
All those being tested will receive a handout following testing with instructions regarding quarantining. All individuals should remain quarantined until test results have been received, after the procedure has been performed or it has been 10 days since the onset of symptoms.
People who are in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others and monitor for symptoms. Those with further questions about quarantining should discuss them with your primary care provider.
To read the latest information about COVID-19 screening and testing, visit haywardmemorialhospital.com/news-media/covid-19-screening-testing/. The pages will be updated as changes occur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.