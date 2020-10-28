Hayward Hurricanes runners Eliana Malnourie and Anneliese Bauer are advancing to the state cross-country meet as individuals after placing fourth and ninth, respectively, in the WIAA Division 2 sectional girls race at Barron High School Saturday, Oct. 24.
As a team, the Hurricane girls placed third at the sectional and fell short of qualifying for state.
Malnourie finished the 5-kilometer race at Barron in 19:59.3, 50 seconds behind first-place runner Rachel Ulrich of Osceola. Anneliese Bauer finished in 21:03.
Also finishing for the Hurricanes were Maggie Martin, 22nd in 22:20; Ingrid Sokup, 23rd in 22:20; Erin Ewert, 25th in 22:22; Gretta Kiss, 28th in 22:37; and Hailey Gay, 35th in 23:55.
Team scores at Barron were: Osceola, 35; St. Croix Central, 39; Hayward, 58; and Altoona, 95. The top two teams advance to state, plus the top five runners who are not on a qualifying team.
The WIAA Division 2 state meet will be held at Colby High School Saturday, Oct. 31.
“The girls ran really well,” said Coach Sydney Ringheim. “Racing twice in five days (at the subsectional and then the sectional) makes it tough — especially when both races are important and they are racing to qualify both times.
“It is exciting to have Eliana and Anneliese qualify as individuals,” Ringheim said. “Our section is tougher than most. If we were in one of the other sections, the entire girls team would have qualified. So that was hard, especially after they had qualified as a team for the past three years. But it doesn’t diminish what a great team they are and how much they accomplished all season.
“There is a determination and toughness in these girls. I am impressed by each and every one,” she said.
Ringheim noted this year’s state meet will be unusual, with three races per division, with each division in a different part of the state.
“Making it there is a big accomplishment and never a guarantee. For Eliana and Anneliese it is icing on the cake, a well-deserved reward after a non-traditional season. I know they will do very well.”
Subsectional results
The Hurricane girls cross-country team qualified for the sectional meet by placing second in the Division 2 subsectional race at Amery Tuesday, Oct. 20. Osceola topped the subsectional event with 35 points, followed by Hayward with 62. Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the race winner in 19:19, followed by Barron’s Fran Peterson in 19:20 and Hayward’s Malnourie in 19:33.
Also finishing for the Canes were Bauer, seventh in 21:15; Maggie Martin, 12th in 22:24; Erin Ewert, 18th in 22:33; Gretta Kiss, 19th in 22:35; Hailey Gay, 24th in 23:19; and Ingrid Sokup, 27th in 23:23.
The Hurricane boys finished seventh at the subsectional with a team score of 157. Reese Harrison paced the Canes by finishing 25th in 20:20. Chase McCallum was 29th in 20:36, Seth Becker 34th in 21:56; Logan Poppe 37th in 22:30, Eli Geidel 40th in 22:51 and Gabriel Hanson 50th in 26:46.
“It was a very smart call to move the Amery subsectional race to the morning before the snowstorm,” Ringheim said. “We had a firm and fast trail.”
“Overall, there were great performances from both teams. Every boy ran a season’s best or lifetime best in Amery — and that is exactly how you want to finish the season. It is a lot of fun to see the progression over the past couple of months and satisfying for them to see the payoff of planning, experience and hard work.
“Next year, the boys’ team will have a lot more experience and miles under their feet,” Ringheim said.
She added that the coaches “felt pretty confident that the girls’ team would earn the chance to move on to sectionals, but with the way the races were held — only four to five teams in two separate races — the girls didn’t actually get to see who they were competing with and had to run at a hard effort and then wait to see the results from the earlier race,” Ringheim said.
“Eliana ran a new PR by a lot and looked quick on her feet. Anneliese had a solid race while Maggie, Erin and Hailey all ran new PRs. Gretta returned to racing after injury and showed what a tough competitor she is.
“The girls are coming together, working alongside one another in races. They know when the stakes are higher and how to go after it mentally and physically.”
