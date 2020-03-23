MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses starting Tuesday, and is urging people to stay at home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has killed four people in the state and infected at least nearly 400.
Evers tweeted Monday that he would be signing the "safer-at-home" order on Tuesday. It comes after Evers already ordered K-12 schools and a host of other businesses closed, including bars, restaurants and hair salons, and limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.
But the newer, tighter restriction mirrors what others across the world and U.S., including neighboring Illinois, have done to try and force people not to leave their homes or interact with others unless absolutely necessary.
Those who provide essential care and services, such as doctors, nurses and other in the health care industry, grocers and family caregivers, will be granted an exemption, Evers said. But everyone else should limit their travel to essential needs like getting groceries and medication and going to the doctor, he said.
"If it's essential for you to go outside, please stay 6 feet away from others and shared spaces such as park shelters and visitor centers," the governor said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Evers said he came to the decision after talking with public health experts, businesses leaders and local elected officials across state.
"Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," Evers said. "In fact, business leaders have suggested that it is imperative to slow the growth of the disease and that the state cease all non-essential business statewide. And, folks, all hands on deck means you, too."
Evers on Friday had said he didn't think an order essentially telling people to shelter in place would be necessary in Wisconsin. Evers said Monday that while he didn't think he would have to do it, "folks need to start taking this seriously."
"People across our state are still out and about unnecessarily that are putting our friends, our neighbors, and our communities at risk," he said. The new "safer-at-home" order means "no sleepovers, no play dates, and no dinner parties with friends and neighbors," he said.
The goal is to slow the spread of the disease so there isn't a surge in patients that overwhelms hospitals and health care workers.
Also on Tuesday, the state Department of Corrections said a second worker in a Wisconsin prison tested positive for the virus. The latest positive test was at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage. It comes after a doctor at the Waupun Correctional Institution tested positive last month. Both prisons are maximum security.
No prisoners have tested positive, the department said Monday. Inmate advocacy groups, fearful of an outbreak of the virus behind bars, have been urging Evers to make a series of sweeping changes to protect inmates, including letter older ones go free.
Evers on Saturday froze new admissions to the state prisons, saying inmates will have to continue to be housed in county jail cells.
In other developments, jury trials in Wisconsin have been postponed until at least the end of May and in-person court proceedings have been suspending statewide through at least the end of April.
Meanwhile, citing an increased risk of exposure, the city of Milwaukee has ended in-person early voting ahead of Wisconsin's April 7 presidential primary and spriong election, but is still accepting absentee ballots by mail. The city said its Election Commission can no longer maintain sufficient staffing levels to keep the three early voting sites operating safely.
Jury trials in Wisconsin have been postponed until the end of May and in-person proceedings have been suspended statewide through at least April 30 in an effort to protect public health and keep courts operating during the coronavirus outbreak, the state Supreme Court has ordered.
The Supreme Court said Sunday that trials scheduled to begin from now through May 22 will be rescheduled until after that date. The announcement came the same day Wisconsin health officials said the state's confirmed cases jumped by 100 cases, up to 381. Four people in the state have died from COVID-19, the disease that's caused by the virus.
The Supreme Court said judges, clerks and others are required to use email, teleconferencing and videoconferencing in lieu of in-person courtroom appearances through at least April 30. An exception for in-person proceedings can be made if remote technology isn't practical or adequate, and it's up to the presiding judge of each circuit court to determine when exceptions can be made.
The Supreme Court also postponed oral arguments that were scheduled for March 30 and April 1.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Meanwhile, citing an increased risk of exposure, the city of Milwaukee has ended in-person early voting, but is still accepting absentee ballots by mail. The city said its Election Commission can no longer maintain sufficient staffing levels to keep the three early voting sites operating safely.
Scores of local leaders sent Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers a letter Sunday warning him that the state isn't doing enough to protect voters from the coronavirus as the April 7 election approaches.
