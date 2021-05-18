Obituary: Eva Clark

Eva Clark

May 13, 2021

Eva L. Clark, 92, of Stone Lake passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her home.

A memorial service is being planned for Eva and will be announced at a later time.

