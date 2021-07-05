April 25, 1929 — May 13, 2021
Eva L. Clark, 92, of Stone Lake passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her home.
Eva Leona Clark was born April 25, 1929, in Hayward on the old Hamblin farm to Arthur and Etta (Ledbeter) Hageman. Eva was raised in Hayward and attended school there. On Oct. 26, 1946, Eva was joined in marriage to Donald L. Clark in Hayward. Eva and Donald moved to Illinois for a short time and then moved to Stone Lake, where Eva was a homemaker raising her family. She then went to work for Indianhead Specialty in Stone Lake and spent 29 years with the company. Eva was always active with her church and served as secretary and treasurer at different times for the congregation. She enjoyed bowling in leagues and traveling the country. She and Donald had been in all of the lower 48 continental states and Hawaii. She also enjoyed watching birds, gardening, baking pies and camping. She loved taking her grandchildren on vacation and hosting for friends.
Eva is survived by her two children, Diane (Bob) Sabin of Hayward and Gary (Cora) Clark of Julian, California; four grandchildren, Deb (Jody) Kollmorgen, Terri Welsch, Donald Clark II and Gary (Natalie) Clark; nine great-grandchildren, Emma (Mark) Kopylov, Richard and James Welsch, John, Paige, Coy and Cavan Kollmorgen, Jessie Lynn Clark and Tristen Clark; five step-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, Conrad Kopylov and Elizaveta Kopylov; one sister, Esther Olson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; one daughter, Dawn Kittelson; one brother and five sisters.
A memorial service celebrating Eva’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at First Lutheran Church in Stone Lake with Pastor Ed Anderson officiating. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hayward Regional Hospice or the Sawyer County Meals on Wheels program.
Online condolences may be shared with Eva’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.