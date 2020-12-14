November 1, 1926 — December 12, 2020
Eugene D. Naylor, 94, of Hayward and formerly of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward.
Eugene David Naylor was born Nov. 1, 1926 in Claremont, Minnesota, the son of Albert and Agnes (Stalwick) Naylor. He grew up and graduated from high school in Claremont. After graduation, Gene worked at Rochester Dairy. In 1945 he joined the U.S. Army and served in Japan until December 1946. After his discharge, he returned to the Rochester Dairy as a department manager. On April 15, 1948, Eugene was joined in marriage to Bernadine Lilly in Rochester. While working full time at the dairy, he always had other jobs and projects, including being a chef at a supper club, working home construction and preparing taxes at H&R Block during tax season. Eventually, tax preparation became his primary career and he purchased the H&R Block businesses in Plainview, Zumbrota and Owatonna, Minnesota. After selling the businesses when he was in his 70s, he continued working part-time at an H&R Block office in Lake City, Minnesota, until he was 82. Eugene was a very hardworking man who built his own homes and was always willing to help his children with their home repairs. He could fix anything. He enjoyed woodworking and making various things for the home, including the original 1950s kitchen cabinets, and then beautiful oak ones, 50 years later. He also enjoyed gardening and attending his grandchildren’s baptisms, first communions, graduations and weddings. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester.
Eugene is survived by his four daughters, Margaret Yonkovich of Denton, Texas, Diane (Bruce) Swedell of Ham Lake, Minnesota, Sharon (Jerry) Donney of Rochester and Nancy (Brian) Harrison of Appleton; one son, Steve (Kathy) Naylor of Hayward; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and one brother-in-law, Bill Walker of Orange, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernadine; one daughter, Sandra Naylor; and three sisters, Mary Miller (Klinkner), Joan Walker and Evelyn Conrad.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester, with Father Russell Scepaniak officiating. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
