Eugene Allen Begay Jr., Ozhaaniigi, 67, passed on the morning of August 8, 2020.
His family comes from the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the Navajo Nation. For the last 26 years he has been a resident of Saint Paul, Minnesota.
He was our father, grandfather, sibling, loved one and helper to all.
Gene was selfless and would give his (or your) last dollar to help another in need. Gene joyfully worked with exceptional children and adults and as a lawyer on the Navajo Nation. He advocated for and directed health services for Native Americans in Detroit, Mich., St Paul, Minn., and Teaneck, New Jersey. He was a steel worker in the early ‘70s, building high rises on the beaches of Sarasota, Florida. He was a gifted grant writer and assisted in procuring funds for Native American health clinics, Native American community services, and progressive educational funding for positive changes for all students. He worked for the University of North Dakota School of Aviation to procure funds for Native American students to become pilots. He began his advanced studies at the University of Illinois, Chicago campus, and moved on to continue as an honor student at the University of Michigan and University of Minnesota.
He was a 1973 Wounded Knee veteran, a traditional man of prayer, ceremonial dancer/singer across nations.
His love of the arts included music, reading, designing, drawing, graphic arts and cross-country running. His love of music was well known to all that knew him. He not only appreciated all genres of music but created a tune or two of his own that he loved to share. His humor, enthusiasm and sense of adventure was infectious to all around him. He would want our thoughts, prayers, sorrow and tears to turn to celebration and funny stories so please honor him in that way.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Allen Begay, Sr.; mother, Bernice Begay; grandmother, Lucille Begay; grandfather, Bahe Begay; brother, Daniel Begay; uncle, Duane Begay; aunt, Loretta Begay; cousins Loann Begay and newborn, and Minogiizhik; and brother-in-law, Roger Ricci.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Denise Steiner; sons, Jesse Begay (Hanna Dahl), Wyatt Begay (Kaya Begay); their mother and his high school sweetheart, Martha Lippitt; siblings, including sisters Cathy Begay, Lynnell Begay, Paula Hauge, Latisha Begay, Josie Begay, and brother, John Begay; many nieces and nephews; and newborn grandson Brighton Hart Begay (Wyatt and Kaya).
Please send memorials to: Second Harvest Heartland North, 7101 Winnetka Avenue N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428; or Dig Deep - Navajo Water project, with information at digdeep.org.
