November 24, 1926 — April 13, 2020
Ethel Marie Blinkwolt, 93, died in her sleep on Monday, April 13, at Hayward Health Services in Hayward.
Ethel was born November 24, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated from Gage Park High School in 1945, where she met Ralph John Blinkwolt. Ralph and Ethel married on April 30, 1947, and remained together for 56 adventurous years. Ethel loved her parents, Marie and Frank Silha, older sister Elsie, and younger brother George her entire life. She had a way of endearing friends and relatives, especially the youngsters. Ethel and her high school girlfriends formed “The Club” which met every month for decades and continued periodically thereafter. Ethel’s lifelong “Club” friends LaVerne, Lorraine and Ruth continue without her. In the 1950’s Ethel pioneered the PTA boosters to remove and politically replace Evergreen Park School Board members, vanguarding a new, equitable approach to education for the neighborhood children. In the 1960s heyday of rock & roll, Ethel successfully managed her brother George’s second record shop, The House of Music, on Ashland Avenue. Later in Chicago, Ethel profitably managed the Freon Foundry (Pattern Shop) after she and Ralph purchased it in the ‘70s.
Her sons, Gary (Christine) and Ralph Blinkwolt, will continue mom’s honest grit and spirit as will her grandchildren, Jennifer (Darrin) Moe, Greg (Karen) Blinkwolt, Peter (Emily) Blinkwolt and Renee Marie Blinkwolt. Great-grandchildren Zach (Cheyene), Olivia, Emma, Juniper and Zoe miss her hugs and guidance. Nieces and nephews Janet, Nick (Annette), David (Laura), Steve (Jennifer), Margie (Tom), Sandy (Tim), Laura (Guy) and Billy (JoAnn) all grieve for Aunt Ethel. Brother and sister-in-laws Bob, Lois and Delores Blinkwolt also mourn her.
Ethel had a thoughtful and honest way of communicating deeply with those who entered her life; her actions and words taught us to be good and kind to one another. Our memories abound with smiles, laughter, wisdom and love emitted by this straight-up honest and powerful woman from another era, lovingly known as mom, grandma, Aunt Ethel and friend.
A memorial gathering at the family farm is planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
