Ernest Helwig

January 28, 1974 — October 26, 2021
Ernest L. Helwig, 47, of Hayward died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Ernest Lyle Helwig was born Jan. 28, 1974, in Hayward, the son of Harold and Betty (Flamang) Helwig. He graduated from Hayward High School in 1992 then attended WITC to study architectural design. Ernie worked for Master Craft Industries and various cabinet shops in the area. Most recently he spent his time taking care of his friend, Bill. Ernie loved animals, fishing, the Green Bay Packers and spending time with family and friends. He especially loved to cook and said his food tasted good because it was made with love.
He is survived by his parents Harold and Betty Helwig; brothers, Henry (Barbara) von Hellwig, Marc (Norma) Helwig and Ronald (Cheryl) Bildeau; sisters, Lucille Neefe and Terri (Chuck) Roeske; wife, Aimee (Stands) Helwig and her children, Chelsea, Robert, Sage, Hunter and Skye; granddaughter, Amethyst; biological siblings, Robert Allen, Kathy (Doug) Allen, Dorothy “Dot” Quaderer, Dee LeeAnn Nicole and Susan Zahnow; and several nephews and nieces.
Ernie was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Helwig; biological parents, Ernie Mustache and Betty (Nickence) Arbuckle; and other loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward with Rev. Ed Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Honorary bearers will be Bill Boyd; nieces and nephews Crystal, Chance, Bryan, Shauna, Dani, Christopher, Amber and Cyndi.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
