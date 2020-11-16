Ernest Guibord Jr.

November 18, 1931 — November 10, 2020

Ernest J. Guibord Jr., 88, of Hayward passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.

Ernest Joseph Guibord Jr. was born Nov. 18, 1931, in Hayward, the son of Marcella (Gokey) and Ernest “Pea Soup” Guibord Sr. He was raised in Reserve and joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Ernest returned to Reserve after his service and married Mary Opal Isham. They moved to the Milwaukee area, where he worked until his retirement at the Continental Can Company, keeping their machines running smoothly. Ernest, also called Junior by his family, enjoyed fishing, telling tall tales and a good joke.

He is survived by daughter, Lorraine “Lori” (Richard) Long; grandchildren, Jamie (Michael) Heflin, Braedy (Julie) Long, Taylore Jordyn Long and Kodi Linn Long; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Sophia Heflin and Tyler and Addison Long; sisters-in-law, Arlene Isham and Dorothy Martinson; and many nephews and nieces.

Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Opal; parents, Marcella and Pea Soup; son, Benny; and his sisters, Yvonne and Vivian.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery, where he will be buried next to his wife, Mary Opal.

