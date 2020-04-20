August 26, 1968 — April 13, 2020
Erik Lowell Kees, 51, of River Falls, passed away on April 13, in Durand. Erik was born Aug. 26, 1968, in Menomonie, to Lowell and Mary (Bushland) Kees. Erik was an active, spontaneous and talented man. In his early days he was proud and appreciative to earn his Eagle Scout award, wrestle at the state wrestling championships, participate in many outdoor adventures and develop many amazing friendships with his River Falls High School classmates. He graduated in 1986 by the narrowest of margins, but had about as much fun as one could have in doing so. Erik had a very successful career as a sales representative for Andersen Windows for 20 years and then at Fargo Glass and Paint for the following 10 years. Throughout his working career, Erik had many wonderful opportunities to travel and live in many different places throughout the United States. He was a diligent worker who always went above and beyond for his employers and customers. Erik acquired many new and enduring friendships throughout these years as well.
Erik especially enjoyed his time in the outdoors and with nature and spent a considerable amount of time hunting, fishing and hiking. He made many trips to the mountains, and he especially treasured his considerable time spent in Alaska. A farmer at heart, Erik loved working the land, acquiring tractors, and raising everything from pheasants, goats, chickens and pigs.
His heart was happy with the unconditional love and companionship from his dog, Stella, who preceded him in death. He was a complex man who had an amazing sense of humor and proclivity for pranks, could be the most kind and gentle person you could find one day, and as stubborn and ornery as you could find the next day. He was willing, however reluctantly, to be transparent and let those closest to him in on the things in life that presented challenges for him. Erik was a wonderful son and an amazing brother and uncle, who will be forever remembered and dearly missed.
Erik is survived by his parents, Mary and Lowell Kees of River Falls; brother, Ian Kees, and his daughter, Marin Kees, who loved uncle Erik so dearly (along with Bren, Jack and Ella who brought additional joy to his life these last two years); sister, Kealynn Kees of Brooklyn, New York; godfather and uncle, Forrest (Kathy) Bushland; aunt, Zona Kees; aunt, Sally Weisenbach; aunt, Nancy Johnson; uncle, John (Bev) Kees; uncle, Curt (Betty) Kees; aunt, Verona Kees; aunt, Roberta (Rod) Bauer; uncle, Bob (Helen) Kees; aunt, Candace (Tom) Harris; uncle, Bruce Kees; and well over 150 cousins. Erik was kind and generous to many and especially appreciated his wonderful group of friends who benefited his life in so many ways.
Erik was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Irene Bushland, Hayward, and William and Theone Kees, Durand, each of whom he honored and had deep and meaningful relationships with.
Due to the current coronavirus concerns and restrictions of gatherings, all services for Erik are private at this time. A Celebration of Erik’s life will be planned for the future for family and friends to come together.
Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home and Trusted Cremation Provider of River Falls, WI (715) 425-5644; www.oconnellbenedict.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.