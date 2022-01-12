This week a “character” was laid to rest. You’ve probably seen him about town, a tall man with a western hat and boots. A man with a smile that made others smile.
Born of immigrant German parents in Milwaukee, Eric F. Tamm attended Washington High School. After graduation he worked as an architectural draftsman apprentice for one of Milwaukee’s finest residential architects, and at the same time attended evening classes at Layton School of Art. Eric served in the U.S. Army in military intelligence during the Korean War. After his service, he met Joan E. Kellenberger and they were married in August of 1955, in Wauwatosa. They had two children, Mark and Lynn.
Eric’s career in architecture encompassed many design disciplines from his early years of residential design, followed by religious and institutional and, later, industrial design, which he enjoyed the most. With a solid career in design as a base, he branched out on his own. He founded Alpine Plywood Corporation, then leaving that in the mid-1970s he started his own enterprise as president and owner of Diversified Contractors Group, a holding company that eventually grew to incorporate four different companies in the design and build field he so enjoyed. During this time, he was also president of Sport and Shield Shooting Club and partner in his wife Joan’s business, Oakhill Enterprises, which owned and operated three retail stores.
In April of 1980, Eric and Joan semi-retired and they moved to Hayward. Retirement didn’t last long as Eric took a job with The Stubenrauch Associates, an architectural firm starting up in Hayward, which led him to the large Swedish engineering firm, Axel Johnson. His position there was lead sales and supervisor of various installations in the Northeast and Midwest United States and the Canadian Maritimes. After years of travel for Axel Johnson, Eric and Joan decided to settle down, again. In 1989, Joan and Eric purchased a building and started Nor-Wis Water Conditioning, later adding Once a Tree Woodcrafters, to pursue their passion for art and design, specializing in carved and stained-glass doors and one-of-a-kind furniture. In 2007 the name was changed to Artisan Design Works in which Eric was still active at the time of his death.
During his lifetime he served on several boards, starting with president of Camp Nominee special needs children’s camp, board member and past president of Hayward Area Development Corporation and a founding board member of Habitat for Humanity in Hayward. He was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winter.
Eric enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with his wife, Joan. He and Joan also shared a mutual love and appreciation of music, art, literature and years of love for each other and their family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Joan; his son, Mark Tamm of Hayward; daughter, Lynn Tamm of Gordon; his grandchildren, Victoria Durand of New Berlin and John (Alecia) Gruna, and great-granddaughter, Gracie Gruna.
He will be laid to rest privately in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.