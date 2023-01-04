The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center out of Superior is offering a Entrepreneurial Training Program (ETP), an intensive business-planning training program designed to help participants start a new business, or grow an existing business or make a substantial business pivot that requires viewing the business with a new perspective.

The focus of the program is to help complete a comprehensive “rough draft” of a business plan in the form of a written workbook.

