April 12, 2021
Enid Catherine Morehouse met her lifetime partner in Hayward in 1947. “Pam” Lindholm was a widower managing the local hardware store with two young daughters, Pat and Carole. Enid had come to Sawyer County to be its only kindergarten and music teacher.
She was born on a cold Christmas morning in 1927 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, to parents Kent and Catherine, both of whom taught in Edmonton schools. When Enid was age 2, the family, including her big sister, Mary, moved to Minnesota. They lived in Morris for a few years, then settled in Montevideo, where both girls grew up and Kent learned to keep bees. Enid graduated from Montevideo High School in 1945, attended “Miss Wood’s Primary-Kindergarten Training School” in Minneapolis, then accepted a teaching position in Hayward. There, she met Pam (legal name Amandus) and married him on July 3, 1949.
In 1951 they moved to Stewartville, Minnesota, and bought their own hardware store. There, Pam became “Lindy” and Enid taught kindergarten for three years. In 1953, she won a trip to Washington, D.C. aboard military planes in a national contest that celebrated 50 years of powered flight. Her classroom presentation on the subject rewarded her with tours of the Capitol and White House, a morning spent at the Pentagon listening to generals discuss military aviation programs, and a formal dinner where General James Doolittle and President Eisenhower spoke. Back home in Stewartville, Enid taught until the birth of her daughter, Susan, in 1954. Her fourth daughter, Gwen, came along in 1957.
In 1960, after selling the hardware store, the Lindholm family moved to California, eventually landing in Castro Valley. There, Enid taught kindergarten for 20 years and Lindy worked at Linds Hardware in nearby San Leandro. Even while working, they managed to do a lot of traveling, frequently on family car trips back to Minnesota, with lots of exploration of the western states and Canada. After Enid’s retirement in 1983, she and Lindy went on an Alaskan cargo vessel cruise, visited Hawaii several times, and put many miles on one of the two small motorhomes they purchased.
Even though retired, Enid continued to be a teacher. She was heavily involved in adult literacy programs, and frequently met students at the local library to give them private lessons. She also taught English as a second language to children of detained immigrants.
After Lindy’s death in 1990, Enid went on a “grand adventure” — she visited all 48 contiguous states in three separate car trips. All by herself, she drove about 55,000 miles, bragging she only got lost once. She toured China and Hong Kong in 1993, and Norway in 1999. She also went on numerous road trips with woman friends, as well as a trip to Florida and the Keys. Enid had relatives and friends all across the Midwest and she really enjoyed visiting with them.
In 2010, Enid sold the big house and moved to Baywood Court, a retirement home in Castro Valley. During her whole life, family was very important to Enid, she was al- ways thrilled whenever she could visit with them in person. Living in close proximity to sister Mary allowed for many shared holidays and celebrations, which Enid always loved. All of her life, she enjoyed pastimes bordering on the scholastic. She enjoyed Scrabble, word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and card games. She loved playing the piano with her grandchildren and, eventually, great-grandchildren. Enid was active in the California Retired Teachers Association, as a literacy volunteer, with Gideons International, and in her church, Redwood Chapel.
She is survived by her daughters; Patricia Nelson of Mankato, Minnesota, Carole Williams of Silverton, Oregon, Susan Lindholm of Dublin, California, and Gwen Bernstrom of Waterloo, Iowa. She also leaves behind her sister, Mary Karne of Oakland, California; and 13 grandchildren, and a continually rising number of great-grandchildren.
Enid Lindholm died on April 12, 2021, at the age of 93. A memorial service was held May 8 in Castro Valley, California. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward at 11 a.m. July 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.