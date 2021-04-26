Enid Catherine Morehouse was born on a cold Christmas morning in 1927 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, to parents Kent and Catherine. When Enid was age 2, the family, including her big sister Mary, moved to Minnesota. They were in Morris for a few years, then settled in Montevideo, where both girls grew up.
Enid graduated from Montevideo High School in 1945, attended “Miss Wood’s Primary-Kindergarten Training School” in Minneapolis, and accepted a teaching position in Hayward. While there, she met Amandus E. Lindholm, a widower managing the local hardware store who had two young daughters, Pat and Carole. They married on July 3, 1949. In 1951, they moved the family to Stewartville, Minnesota, where they bought the Stewartville Hardware. Again, there, Enid taught kindergarten until the birth of her daughter Susan in 1954. Fourth daughter Gwen came along in 1957 to complete the family.
After selling the hardware store, the Lindholm family moved to California in 1960, where “Lindy,” her husband’s everyday name, was employed at Lind’s Hardware in San Leandro. The family lived in nearby Castro Valley, where Enid taught kindergarten for another 20 years. Lindy died in 1990, and Enid continued to live alone in the family home for another 20 years, before selling the house and moving to Baywood Court, a retirement home in Castro Valley.
Enid was active in the California Retired Teachers Association, as a literacy volunteer, with Gideons International, and in her church, Redwood Chapel.
Enid is survived by her daughters, Patricia Nelson of Mankato, Minnesota, Carole Williams of Silverton, Oregon, Susan Lindholm of Dublin, California, and Gwen Bernstrom of Waterloo, Iowa. She also leaves behind her sister, Mary Karne of Oakland, California, and 13 grandchildren, and a continually rising number of great-grandchildren.
Enid Lindholm died on April 12, 2021, at the age of 93. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Redwood Chapel, 19300 Redwood Road, Castro Valley, CA. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward will be later this year.
If you would like to honor Enid’s life with a donation in her memory, the family would suggest Redwood Chapel or Gideons International.
