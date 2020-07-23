James W. Morris and Ashley N. Whitnall Buchmann are pleased to announce their engagement.
The son of Renee Morris, James (Jim) moved to the Drummond area from Illinois several years ago. Through a mutual friend he met Ashley.
The daughter of Jillayne Buchmann, Ashley is originally from Minneapolis. She moved to the Cable area with her family 18 years ago, then moved to the Hayward area nine years later.
Ashley, Jim and their two dogs are planning a wedding for October 2021.
