A 60-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin, man was killed Monday, Sept. 7, when his motorcycle collided with a car on Highway CC, about four miles south of Highway B in the Town of Hunter, approximately 16 miles southeast of Hayward.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said the sheriff’s department received a 911 call at 1:37 p.m. of a car vs. motorcycle collision near Fire No. 8677N, near Sisko’s Resort, on Highway CC in the Chippewa Flowage area.
Sawyer County deputies assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sawyer County EMS and the Round Lake Fire Department responded to the scene.
Initial investigation and eyewitness statements indicated that Kenneth A. Link, 60, of Elmwood was southbound on Highway CC operating a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, with Carla L. Link, 58, also of Elmwood, as passenger. The motorcycle crossed over the centerline and struck a northbound 2003 GMC Yukon driven by Shawn D. Burton, 63, of White Heath, Illinois.
Kenneth Link sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Carla Link sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Hayward hospital for treatment. The driver and passenger of the GMC were not injured.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
