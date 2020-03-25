Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday issued another emergency order suspending several utility-related administrative rules and paving the way for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to temporarily order further consumer protections due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Emergency Order 11 orders regulated utilities in Wisconsin to take the following actions during the duration of the emergency:
• Stop utility disconnection for all nonpayment for all customers, including commercial, industrial and farm accounts. Previously this only applied to residential accounts.
• Cease assessing late fees to customer accounts.
• Halt the practice of requiring deposits from customers for reconnection of service.
• Allow deferred payment agreements for all customers who request them.
• Remove any administrative barriers for customers establishing or reestablishing utility service.
• Authorize water utilities to provide budget billing arrangements to customers. Electric and natural gas utilities are already allowed to do this.
“It is critically important to give people flexibility during this emergency, when paychecks might be disrupted, to keep the lights on and heat on and water flowing,” the governor said.
“We’re making sure that folks don’t have to make the critical choice between keeping their utilities on and paying for other essentials.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.