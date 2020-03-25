Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday issued another emergency order suspending several utility-related administrative rules and paving the way for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to temporarily order further consumer protections due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Emergency Order 11 orders regulated utilities in Wisconsin to take the following actions during the duration of the emergency:

• Stop utility disconnection for all nonpayment for all customers, including commercial, industrial and farm accounts. Previously this only applied to residential accounts.

• Cease assessing late fees to customer accounts.

• Halt the practice of requiring deposits from customers for reconnection of service.

• Allow deferred payment agreements for all customers who request them.

• Remove any administrative barriers for customers establishing or reestablishing utility service.

• Authorize water utilities to provide budget billing arrangements to customers. Electric and natural gas utilities are already allowed to do this.

“It is critically important to give people flexibility during this emergency, when paychecks might be disrupted, to keep the lights on and heat on and water flowing,” the governor said.

“We’re making sure that folks don’t have to make the critical choice between keeping their utilities on and paying for other essentials.”

