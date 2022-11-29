Elizabeth L. Blake

Elizabeth “Betty” Blake, age 96, of Hayward, WI passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Water’s Edge Senior Living.

Elizabeth Lena was born in Oconomowoc, on October 5, 1926, to Julius and Lena (Grolimund) Knuesel. Betty attended Milwaukee Downer College and after completing her studies she taught high school chemistry and home economics in Fox Lake, WI. Betty belonged to St. Joseph Catholic Church, PEO Sisterhood, Hayward Garden Club, Hayward Golf Club, the Hospital Auxiliary and Hayward Lioness.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Blake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments