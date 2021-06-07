Power line issues repaired

An Xcel Energy crew works on power lines at the junction of Second Street and Beal Avenue in Hayward Monday morning, June 7. A power outage lasted for about an hour for more than 1,000 customers.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

A mechanical malfunction caused the loss of electricity for an hour for about 2,100 customers in Hayward Monday morning, June 7. Traffic signals on Highway 63 were knocked out.

According to Xcel Energy’s Chris Ouilette, a total of 2,113 customers were impacted by an outage caused by a mechanical malfunction.  The outage began at 10:31 a.m.

Power was restored to about 1,000 customers immediately, Ouillete said. Others were out of power until 11:33 a.m. while repairs were being made.

We have construction taking place at one of our substations in the area and will have reinforcement in place during this extended period of heat to handle any additional issues should they arise,” Ouillette said.

