A mechanical malfunction caused the loss of electricity for an hour for about 2,100 customers in Hayward Monday morning, June 7. Traffic signals on Highway 63 were knocked out.
According to Xcel Energy’s Chris Ouilette, a total of 2,113 customers were impacted by an outage caused by a mechanical malfunction. The outage began at 10:31 a.m.
Power was restored to about 1,000 customers immediately, Ouillete said. Others were out of power until 11:33 a.m. while repairs were being made.
We have construction taking place at one of our substations in the area and will have reinforcement in place during this extended period of heat to handle any additional issues should they arise,” Ouillette said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.