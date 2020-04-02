The spring election scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, is “still in place,” according to Sawyer County Clerk Carol Williamson.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) has encouraged as many people as possible to obtain absentee ballots and send them in to their local clerks. The deadline to register and apply for a ballot was March 30. Previously registered voters can request an absentee ballot through 5 p.m. April 2. Indefinitely confined voters must request an absentee ballot on or before 5 p.m. April 3.
The WEC reported that as of March 30, 1,783 Sawyer County voters had requested absentee ballots and 1,647 ballots were sent out.
Several local municipal clerks were polled by the Record about their plans for the upcoming election in reaction to the COVID-19 crisis. They have encouraged people to obtain absentee ballots and vote early. For those citizens who choose to vote in-person, local election officials will have on-site social distancing and sanitary procedures as recommended by state health authorities.
All local clerks who were contacted said they have been able to obtain an adequate number of poll workers.
The April 7 election includes Wisconsin’s presidential preference primary, an election for state Supreme Court justice, a state-wide referendum on crime victims’ rights, and a host of local offices, including county board, school board, town board supervisors and city council.
“The City of Hayward will be holding in-person voting on April 7, unless the Governor should call off the election,” said City Clerk-Treasurer Lisa Poppe. “The city will be following guidance procedures provided by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Depending on the turnout, the city may limit the number of voters inside at any given time. We will try to maintain the 6-foot minimum distance, but that may be difficult with the limited space. We are encouraging people to request an absentee ballot through the myvote.wi.gov site.”
Poppe said the city has sent out just over 200 absentee ballots as of Monday, March 30. “We will have both the election machines and paper ballots available on April 7, just like any other election,” she added.
“I have had a couple of the older election workers choose not to work this election,” Poppe added. “I have told each of them if they do not feel comfortable working the election, not to come in. At this point, I believe I have enough workers to cover for the day.
“No matter what the day brings, I am sure we will get though it,” she added. “It just may be a slower and longer process. The city will have hand sanitizer available, and will be periodically wiping down the machines and surfaces. The city does not have any masks. I believe these have been earmarked for the medical professions.”
The Town of Bass Lake is following Wisconsin Elections Commission guidelines, said Town Clerk Erica Warshawsky.
Town of Hayward Clerk Bryn Hand said she would be available to do in-person voting before April 7 “as a last resort.”
“The Town of Hayward takes the safety and health of our residents very seriously. We are hiring extra cleaning staff and will take all the necessary precautions and safeguards to keep our community and residents safe whether you are voting early in person, absentee, or on election day,” Hand said.
As of March 26, Hand said she had sent out 350 absentee ballots. “As of right now for the election, I plan to do all paper ballots. I won’t put up a machine,” Hand told the town board.
Hand said a typical presidential preference primary will see a turn-out of 20 percent of eligible voters, “which for us would be 450 to 500 people. But my best guess it will be more than a 20 percent turnout, higher than normal.” She has ordered 600 extra ballots.
Hand said town highway workers will be asked to allow a limited number of people into the town hall at one time to vote.
The Town of Hunter “will be open for in-person voting on April 7 at this point,” said Town Clerk Patricia Swaffield. “All our voters except two people use the machine.
“I have 89 absentee voters so far with more requests every day,” Swaffield said Monday. “We will provide hand sanitizer for the voter to use before they check in. Pens will be sanitized throughout the day. Poll workers will also sanitize often and be required to wash their hands many times during the day. Rubber gloves will be available for poll workers that want to use them. Photo ID will be placed on the table by the voter so the poll worker can check. ID’s will not be handled by the poll worker.”
She added that, “I have enough poll workers.”
Town of Lenroot Clerk Carol Stone said their intentions at this time are to have in-person voting on April 7. “Precautions will be taken regarding social distancing. On election day we intend to allow voters to come in at maximum five at a time. Sanitizers, Clorox cleaners, will be used continuously.”
Stone said that as of March 28, 178 absentee ballots have been mailed out, with “more to follow. We will be using paper ballots and election machines. I have enough poll workers for election day. They will be taking health precautions as well,” Stone added.
The Town of Round Lake will have voting by machine only with the use of a sanitized stylus so no one will be touching screens directly, said Town Clerk Kathy McCoy.
The Town of Sand Lake “will proceed with the spring election. We’re doing as much absentee balloting as we can,” said Town Clerk Elaine Nyberg. “We’re considering doing drive-through voting. We’re working on everything to make it as secure as possible.”
The Town of Spider Lake “will have in-person voting on April 7 and we are going to have precautions in place,” said Town Clerk Chelsea Tripodi. “We will have hand sanitizer at the door, and will have voters enter one door and exit out another. We will also be asking people to bring their own pens, and I have extra stylus for the machine that we will sanitize after each voter.”
Tripodi said she has sent out 166 absentee ballots as of March 30. “That’s half of our registered voters.”
“I do have enough poll workers (thank goodness) and we will be taking precautions,” Tripodi added.
The Town of Cable will have drive-up curbside voting (see separate article).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.