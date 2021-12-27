Elaine Zopp

April 28, 1927 — December 21, 2021

Elaine Beverly Zopp was born April 28, 1927, in Minneapolis. She grew up at 2412 East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis. She married Joe Zopp on July 26, 1952, and was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Springbrook. She moved to his family farm, where she lived until her death on Dec. 21, 2021.

Elaine loved children and would’ve had 12 if she could have. When her children were still at home she often had nieces, nephews and friends' children stay at the farm. Elaine belonged to many organizations in the Springbrook community: PTA, Homemakers, Card Club, Lioness and St. Mary Magdalene Altar Society, often holding offices in them. She was always ready to lend a hand at church dinners, fundraisers and community activities. She loved gardening and worked with her sons on the farm to raise the food her family needed with plenty left over to give to others.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Zopp; her parents, William and Evelyn Ferguson; her brothers, Roland, Edwin, William and Allen Ferguson; her sister, Catherine Ferguson; her son, Joseph W. Zopp; grandsons, Zachary Collins and Michael Zopp Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Zopp.

She is survived by her sister, Earlyne Aalund of St. George, Utah; three daughters, Iris Sanford (Robert), Melissa Zopp (Thomas Grant) and Evelyn Zopp, all of the Town of Bass Lake; three sons, Cameron (Donna) of South Dakota, James (Vicki) of Bass Lake and Michael (Dottie) of Alaska; 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass was held for her at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward. Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

