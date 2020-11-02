Elaine Meo

July 13, 1938 — October 29, 2020
Elaine E. Meo, 82, of Hayward passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Elaine Elizabeth Sherman was born July 13, 1938 in Chicago, the daughter of Frank and Florence (Kauke) Sherman. She graduated from Proviso High School in Illinois. On Aug. 15, 1959, Elaine was joined in marriage to Robert J. Meo in Chicago. Elaine and Robert remained in Illinois until 1967, when they moved to Hayward and purchased a five-cabin resort on Little Round Lake. They operated Meo's Whispering Norways for over 15 years and completely renovated the resort, adding a house, 10-unit motel, bar and restaurant with living quarters above. Many of their customers became good friends, returning year after year. In 1979 they purchased another resort on Chief Lake and named it Meo's Golden View. Elaine was an extremely hard worker and you could always find her working in her yard.
She was a founding member of the Women of Woods and Water (WoWWs), serving as the treasurer and sunshine lady for many years and rarely ever missed a Tuesday hike. She loved outdoor activities, walking her dog, kayaking, hiking, snowshoeing and drumming in the Dragon Boat races. Elaine was a volunteer with Water’s Edge Care Center, American Birkebeiner and Chequamegon Lions Club. She enjoyed attending St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. In the off season she enjoyed reading, knitting, tatting, doing puzzles and watching the birds and wildlife. Elaine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was kind hearted and beloved by all. Elaine always had time to help a friend and will be missed by many.
Elaine is survived by her three children, Christine (Carl) Mentzer, Robert (Kimberly) Meo and Janice (Dan) Anderson, all of Hayward; two grandchildren, Karina Thompson and Joseph Eck; three great-grandchildren, Isabella and Liam Thompson and Silas Eck; two brothers, Frank (Patricia) Sherman of Goreville, Illinois, and Ralph (Lin) Sherman of Tampa, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and one brother, Art Sherman.
A gathering to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library or the Northwoods Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
