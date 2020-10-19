November 27, 1961 — October 15, 2020
Edward H. Parr, 58, of Stone Lake passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, after complications from a heart transplant surgery.
Ed was born Nov. 27, 1961, son of Walter Parr and Esther (Henk) Parr, and grew up in Stone Lake with his nine brothers and sisters. Ed was dedicated to his family and to helping others. He was a jack-of-all trades and enjoyed being a machinist. He will be truly missed.
Ed is survived by his girlfriend and best friend of 28 years, Ann Taft. He is also survived by his eight siblings, Marie Berger, Jerry (Beverly) Parr, Rita (Mike) Jarvis, Rosemary Hauk (Sean Anderson), Clarice (Joe) Kreyer, Toni (JR) Allaback, Laura Dodge and Cliff Parr; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Esther Parr; and his sister, Myrtle Tripp.
Family interment will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake. Social distancing and face masks will be required.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
