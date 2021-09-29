Editor:
Three things about climate change I believe:
1. Global warming is real and human activity is a major cause.
2. Global warming is changing the world around us today.
3. If we do nothing new (business as usual), the consequences are dire.
So what I have done and what I ask all readers to do is — write, phone or email all elected officials, from President Biden, Congressman Tom Tiffany, our federal Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin, down to state senators and representatives, and ask them to put a price on carbon. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 230) is a good choice to support.
Gayle Johnson
Ojibwa
