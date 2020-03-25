In response to the negative financial impact the local economy is facing due to COVID-19, the Sawyer County-Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation (SC/LCOEDC) has created an Economic Response Team.
Federal, state and local agencies are developing new relief options daily, but because the information can be overwhelming, the Economic Response Team will focus strictly on helping Sawyer County business owners understand their options, determine what programs best suit them and how to apply for aid.
Local experts staffing the team include James Netz, economic research administrator; Mike Gardner, economic research specialist; and Karina Thompson, marketing administration specialist.
“We are all in this together,” Netz said, “and we are here to help during this time of uncertainty and negative impact on our businesses. Please do not hesitate to contact us.”
Businesses in need of assistance are urged to email the response team at info@sclcoedc.com, or to like their Facebook page and visit sclcoedc.com/recovery- assistance (coming soon) for up-to-date information and event schedules.
The team will be scheduling online, informative meetings in soon, Netz said.
