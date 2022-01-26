Earl Compton

Earl E. Compton, 93, of Hayward passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his home.
Earl Eugene Compton was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Anthony, Kansas, the son of Louis and Nora (Perry) Compton. He was raised and attended school in Anderson, Indiana, and then moved to Leoti, Kansas, where he worked as a wheat farmer. He then moved to Richland Center, Wisconsin, where he operated his own dairy farm. While living in Richland Center, Earl also operated an autobody garage, towing business and bus company. In the 1970s, Earl purchased a resort on Round Lake near Hayward. He called the business Compton’s Mixed Pines Resort. He continued with the farming and the resort until the mid-1990s when he retired. From the resort he created condo units that he sold. He kept the main house for his retirement home, where he continued to work on his flower gardens and tinker in the garage. He also enjoyed fishing and his cats and dogs.
Earl is survived by his daughter, Vicki Marshall of Baraboo; two grandchildren, Kim and Lisa; six great-grandchildren, Brandon, Daniel, Taylor, Alex, Cassidy and Casey; one sister, Rose Leisman of Leoti; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private burial will be held for Earl at the Leoti Cemetery in Leoti at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared with Earl’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.