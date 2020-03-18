Due to concerns about COVID-19, the Drummond Public Library has postponed the book discussion planned for Thursday, March 26, to celebrate of the centennial of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The event was to have been a discussion of the book “The Woman’s Hour” by Elaine Weiss, which documents the struggles by suffragists in 1920 to get at least 36 state legislatures to approve the 19th Amendment. It had taken 70 years for the U.S. Congress to pass the legislation to make it possible for the process to go forward.
Drummond Library is one of many regional libraries working in coordination with the League of Women Voters to highlight the history involved in the important movement in American history.
Copies of “The Woman’s Hour” are available from local bookstores, as well as on loan from local libraries and through the Northern Waters Library Service Merlin Internet site.
