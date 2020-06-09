The driver of a Jeep SUV has been found dead at the bottom of a Balsam Lake-area pond.
At 6:39 a.m. Sunday, June 7, the Polk County sheriff’s office received a call of a vehicle in a pond in the area of Highway 46 near the intersection of 150th Avenue, in the Town of Balsam Lake. It was reported that a Jeep SUV was submerged with only the roof showing above the water.
Upon arrival, deputies and members of the Balsam Lake First Responder unit found the vehicle was unoccupied with the drivers’ door open. At that time there was no sign of the driver.
On June 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the driver of the vehicle was reported to still be missing, as he had not returned home. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources game wardens were asked to assist with their remotely operated underwater vehicle to search the pond.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, the wardens advised that they had located the driver of the SUV submerged in the pond. The driver was located approximately 10 to 15 yards away from where the SUV had come to rest in the water.
This incident will be under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
