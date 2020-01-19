The Draper Community Club is sponsoring a Cabin Fever Reliever benefit on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Draper to raise funds to assist local resident Brenda Adler, whose husband, Mel, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, following a severe stroke suffered in November.
During Mel’s convalescence, Brenda traveled almost daily to Hayward or Eau Claire, often spending the night. Originally, funds raised at the benefit were going to be designated for improvements in the Draper Park, but when word of Mel’s illness was received, the Community Club realized this was a more urgent need. Funds raised will be used to help Brenda with the many medical and other expenses incurred during this time.
The Adlers have been residents of the Draper community for many years, and have been active members of the American Legion, Draper Town Board, Draper Community Club, Calvary Church, Winter Chamber of Commerce and more.
The Cabin Fever Reliever will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Draper Town Hall in Draper. Activities will include a chili contest, a snowshoe shuffle, Bingo, and various other games and contests. Raffles will be held throughout the event.
The chili contest will award trophies in four categories: traditional, bold & spicy, most unusual and wild game. The entry fee is $5; entrants should bring a pot of their favorite chili to the town hall by 11 a.m. Judging begins at noon. Those wishing to sample the entries can do so for a $5 charge. All the “fixings” will be available, as well as a bake sale and assorted beverages.
The snowshoe shuffle is a short, just-for-fun, untimed event. For a $10 entry fee each participant will receive a new “Twin Cities” hat. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with the shuffle to start at 11.
Since its inception, the Draper Community Club has donated more than $20,000 in the form of cash donations and gas cards to help with medical expenses, food gift certificates, assistance for the volunteer fire department to help with purchase of a new fire truck and other equipment, donations to organizations like the Food Shelf the Sawyer County EMTs. The club also helps to take care of highway cleanup in the area and plants flowers and trees and maintains public areas in the Draper Community Park.
For more information or to donate toward the raffles, call Jan at (715) 266-4714.
