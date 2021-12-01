Scott G. Ancel

June 8, 1956 — November 14, 2021

Dr. Scott G. Ancel, 65, of Shakopee, Minnesota, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, due to complications of lung cancer.

Scott was born in Minneapolis on June 8, 1956, the son of Bert and Harriet (Gradin) Ancel. He was an optometrist at Park Nicollet for 35 years, and Scott loved to golf.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Julie; stepson, Erik Specht; step-grandsons, Kyler and Tyler; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Harriet.

Visitation was held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Lung Association.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.

