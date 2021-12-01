June 8, 1956 — November 14, 2021
Dr. Scott G. Ancel, 65, of Shakopee, Minnesota, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, due to complications of lung cancer.
Scott was born in Minneapolis on June 8, 1956, the son of Bert and Harriet (Gradin) Ancel. He was an optometrist at Park Nicollet for 35 years, and Scott loved to golf.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Julie; stepson, Erik Specht; step-grandsons, Kyler and Tyler; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Harriet.
Visitation was held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Lung Association.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.