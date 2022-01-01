Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&