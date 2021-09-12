October 18, 1973 — September 5, 2021
Douglas B. Baker, 47, of Scott Lake, Wisconsin, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Douglas Brian Baker was born Oct.18, 1973, in Hayward, the son of Winona Mae Baker. Douglas came to live with his aunt and uncle, William and Pearl Baker, at a young age, and he and his older brother Eugene became a permanent part of the Baker household.
Douglas lived most of his childhood on the cranberry marsh, but his favorite place was Scott Lake, a place he called home. He loved to be outside in nature, he loved to cook, take pictures of Scott Lake and, of course, he loved being at the casino. Douglas worked various jobs throughout his life. He worked as a carpenter with a great friend/brother George Falk. But most of all he loved his family, friends and many nieces and nephews. And, yes, all the nieces were called “my Baby Girl” by him and he was loved by them all. Douglas was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his foster parents, Pearl and William Baker Jr; brothers, Eugene Baker, Rick House and Steve Sires; sisters, Barb Baker-LaRush, Regina Henry, Rhonda Riegle, Lisa Langon, Tina Place, Sharon House, Linda House and Cheryl Littlegeorge; auntie, Marie Kuykendall; many nephews, nieces and cousins; and his very special kitty, Baby Girl.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Winona; stepfather, Dean Piel; grandparents, William Baker Sr. and Louise O’Shogay; brothers, Ernest House Sr. and Robert House; uncle, Raymond O’Shogay; sister-in-law, Jennifer Hewitt, and brother-in-law, Alan “Bodie” LaRush; nephews, Ernie House Jr., Walter House and Adam LaRush; and niece, Jennifer Miller.
Tribal funeral rites were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at New Post Community Center in New Post with Dennis White officiating. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 7, at New Post Community Center.
Honorary casket bearers were William Baker Jr., Louie Beaulieu, SaTahya Crone, Shane Corbine, Joe Gougé, Rick House Sr., Karl Kuykendall, RaeAnne LaRush-Diamond and Joe O’Shogay.
Casket bearers were Eugene Baker, Eric Clause, Brian Diamond, William Kuykendall, Gregg Shriver, Steve Sires, William St. Germaine and Anthony St. Germaine.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
