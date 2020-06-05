January 10, 1942 — June 1, 2020
Dorothy B. Wade, Ishigookwe (Sky Woman), 78, Woodbury, Minnesota, formerly of LCO, died Monday June 1, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul.
Dorothy Butler Wade was born January 10, 1942, in Chief Lake, the daughter of Max Butler and Rachel Wade. She was born and raised on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. Dorothy was well known for her little Indian dolls that she sold at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve and at Birchbark Books (owned by Native author Louise Erdrich) in South Minneapolis. She loved her Coobies so much and she will be missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Chris Butler; grandchildren, Sarah Rachel Giinumbus Butler and David Michael Bezhigoogabow (Allicia) Butler, Hannah DeCoteau Nigonibinesiikwe Orie, Grace Miskwaabineshiinh Butler and Hazel Mimikwew Butler; sisters, Martina Gougé, Eunice Quagon and Regina (Terry) Quaderer; brother James Butler; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Max Butler and Rachel Wade; brothers, Russel Butler and George Butler; and significant other Simon Segura.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with burial in St. Francis Cemetery in Reserve.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.